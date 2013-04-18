* Resistance cited at 1.671 percent on 10-year yield * Economic data points to 'soft-patch,' supports bonds By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, April 18 Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose slightly on Thursday as tepid economic data and stock market losses maintained investors' appetite for safety, even with yields near four-month lows. The Labor Department reported a small rise in new U.S. jobless claims while the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its factory index slipped to 1.3 in April from 2.0 in March. The March Leading Economic Index from The Conference Board, a private research group, slipped 0.1 percent. The data underscored concern about a weaker economy, pushing stock prices lower. "Over the last month to month-and-a-half, the bond market has anticipated that we are entering a soft patch and today's economic statistics were mostly soft and supported that view," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed-income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. "We're now just on the edge of seeing some of the negative impact from the sequestration (federal budget cuts) and we'll see more of that potential impact this month," he said. "We don't think sequestration creates a huge headwind, but it nonetheless is a headwind." As bonds anticipated weaker economic activity and weaker consumer confidence, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slipped from over 2 percent in mid-March, down to 1.69 percent, Heckman noted. Near midday on Thursday, the 10-year Treasury note was trading 2/32 higher in price to yield 1.689 percent, just above Wednesday's intraday low of 1.673 percent, the lowest in over four months. "The market has found difficulty in pushing through the yield-lows of the year," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. "We continue to watch 1.671 percent in the 10-year sector as the most relevant resistance." Lyngen said "the most relevant near-term support levels are the range-top at 1.74 percent and the 200-day moving-average of 1.745 percent," he said. "Momentum is consistent with a continued sideways grind," he said. "If anything, there is a modest bias toward lower yields - although the longer rates stay in this range, the less compelling that momentum will become." Thirty-year bond yields were steady on the day at 2.87 percent. The Federal Reserve bought $3.38 billion of Treasuries maturing between May 2020 and February 2023 as part of its quantitative easing monetary stimulus program aimed at fostering economic growth and cutting unemployment. The Treasury will hold a record-sized $18.0 billion auction of 5-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), an original issue auction scheduled to be reopened in August and again in December. "The on-the-run 5-year TIPS issues have traded with a negative yield since mid-February 2011," said John Canavan, fixed income analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey. "The yield fell to as low as -1.78 percent at the beginning of this month, but it has jumped since then, and is currently trading at -1.55 percent, the highest it's been since the end of January."