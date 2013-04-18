* Resistance cited at 1.671 percent on 10-year yield
* Economic data points to 'soft-patch,' supports bonds
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 18 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
rose slightly on Thursday as tepid economic data and stock
market losses maintained investors' appetite for safety, even
with yields near four-month lows.
The Labor Department reported a small rise in new U.S.
jobless claims while the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia
said its factory index slipped to 1.3 in April from 2.0 in
March. The March Leading Economic Index from The Conference
Board, a private research group, slipped 0.1 percent.
The data underscored concern about a weaker economy, pushing
stock prices lower.
"Over the last month to month-and-a-half, the bond market
has anticipated that we are entering a soft patch and today's
economic statistics were mostly soft and supported that view,"
said Dan Heckman, senior fixed-income strategist at U.S. Bank
Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
"We're now just on the edge of seeing some of the negative
impact from the sequestration (federal budget cuts) and we'll
see more of that potential impact this month," he said. "We
don't think sequestration creates a huge headwind, but it
nonetheless is a headwind."
As bonds anticipated weaker economic activity and weaker
consumer confidence, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
slipped from over 2 percent in mid-March, down to 1.69 percent,
Heckman noted.
Near midday on Thursday, the 10-year Treasury note
was trading 2/32 higher in price to yield 1.689
percent, just above Wednesday's intraday low of 1.673 percent,
the lowest in over four months.
"The market has found difficulty in pushing through the
yield-lows of the year," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond
strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. "We
continue to watch 1.671 percent in the 10-year sector as the
most relevant resistance."
Lyngen said "the most relevant near-term support levels are
the range-top at 1.74 percent and the 200-day moving-average of
1.745 percent," he said.
"Momentum is consistent with a continued sideways grind," he
said. "If anything, there is a modest bias toward lower yields -
although the longer rates stay in this range, the less
compelling that momentum will become."
Thirty-year bond yields were steady on the day
at 2.87 percent.
The Federal Reserve bought $3.38 billion of Treasuries
maturing between May 2020 and February 2023 as part of its
quantitative easing monetary stimulus program aimed at fostering
economic growth and cutting unemployment.
The Treasury will hold a record-sized $18.0 billion auction
of 5-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) at 1
p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), an original issue auction scheduled to be
reopened in August and again in December.
"The on-the-run 5-year TIPS issues have traded with a
negative yield since mid-February 2011," said John Canavan,
fixed income analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in
Princeton, New Jersey. "The yield fell to as low as -1.78
percent at the beginning of this month, but it has jumped since
then, and is currently trading at -1.55 percent, the highest
it's been since the end of January."