NEW YORK, April 22 U.S. Treasuries prices turned higher on Monday, erasing earlier losses, as Wall Street stocks slipped into negative territory and revived safe-haven demand for bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 4/32 higher in price for a yield of 1.6912 percent, down 1.4 basis points from late on Friday. They traded down as much as 9/32 during early European trading.