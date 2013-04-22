* Surprising drop in U.S. home resales feeds economic
worries
* Waning inflation bullish for bonds
* Fed bought $3.73 billion in Treasuries in QE operation
* U.S. to sell $99 billion in 2-year, 5-year, 7-year debt
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 22 U.S. government debt prices
rose on Monday on news of weaker-than-expected home resales in
March and the implications of waning inflation.
Less inflation causes real interest rates to rise and leaves
the door open for the Federal Reserve to continue its
large-scale purchases of bonds and even to increase them.
Last week, the government reported that U.S. consumer prices
fell in March for the first time in four months. In the 12
months through March, consumer prices rose just 1.5 percent.
"Lower yields reflect a smaller inflation-risk premium,"
said Zach Pandl, strategist at Columbia Management.
Low inflation, combined with other data indicating that
economic growth faltered at the end of the first quarter, make
the Fed less likely to pedal back on its monetary accommodation
tactic of buying large amounts of Treasuries in the open market,
a prospect hotly debated earlier this year when economic data
began to look more promising.
The recent data - including a 0.6 percent drop in home
re-sales in March, reported Monday - and the prospect for more
economic weakness partly due to fiscal restraint, have muted
that debate, boosting bond prices and leaving yields near
four-month lows.
"Recently, it's been (reduced) inflation concerns that have
been much the bigger driver of the Treasury market," Pandl said.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were 4/32 higher at 102-23/32 on below-average
volume, yielding 1.699 percent.
The gains occurred even though the market must absorb new
supply this week. The Treasury will auction $35 billion in
two-year notes on Tuesday; $35 billion in
five-year debt on Wednesday and $29 billion in
seven-year notes on Thursday.
Treasuries prices weakened slightly early in the day after
the re-election of Italian President Giorgio Napolitano
encouraged the view that a new government would be formed that
could work to solve the fiscal woes that have undermined
investors' confidence in the region.
The early selling in Treasuries was short-lived as the drop
in prices drew bids from bargain-minded investors in New York
trading. The buying tapered off as the 10-year yield encountered
technical resistance in the 1.67 percent area, analysts said.
"We already had a tremendous move in rates in the last few
weeks," said Robbert Van Batenburg, director of market strategy
at Newedge USA LLC in New York. "We will probably grind to new
lows for the year, but it will take some time."
Bond prices also got some support from the Fed's regular
purchase of debt in its effort to support the economic recovery
that has remained weaker than expected.
The U.S. central bank bought $3.728 billion in Treasuries
that mature in January 2019 to March 2020.
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities improved for a
second straight session after last week's dramatic sell-off on
speculation of growing disinflation risk as the economy showed
signs of faltering.
The spread between 10-year TIPS yields and
regular 10-year Treasury yields expanded to 2.34 percentage
points after falling to 2.28 points on Thursday, which was its
tightest level since August.
The spread between "real" yields on TIPS and yields on
nominal Treasuries gauges investors' inflation expectations,
which the Fed monitors closely.
Wall Street stocks were on track to end higher. The Standard
& Poor's 500 index was up 0.47 percent at Monday's
closing bell.