BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
NEW YORK, April 23 Prices on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond fell to session lows on Tuesday after data showing a modest rise in domestic new home sales reduced anxiety about a rapid deterioration in the U.S. economic recovery.
The 30-year bond and other government debt maturities erased earlier gains moments before the release of the data as Wall Street stocks extended their opening gains.
The 30-year bond last traded down 2/32 at 104-26/32 in price, yielding 2.8832 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late on Monday. It was down as much as 7/32 with a yield of 2.8900 percent shortly before the government's new home sales report.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates