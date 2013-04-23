NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. government debt prices surged briefly on Tuesday after a false report from the Associated Press that there has been two explosions at White House and President Barack Obama was injured.

An AP spokesman said the tweet attributed to its account on the reported explosions was "bogus."

White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama was fine.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded up as much as 15/32 in price as the false AP tweet circulated in the market. The 10-year note last traded unchanged in price versus its Monday close with a yield of 1.696 percent.