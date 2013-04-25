* U.S. jobless claims fall to 2nd lowest since recovery
* U.S. completes this week's debt sales with $29 bln 7-year
auction
* Fed to skip U.S. government debt purchases on Thursday
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. Treasuries prices
slipped on Thursday, as investors prepared for an upcoming $29
billion auction of seven-year notes, the last part of the
government's $99 billion offerings of longer-dated debt this
week.
Despite the market's modest weakness due to supply, bond
yields remained locked in a tight trading range, as investors
awaited fresh clues on the state of the labor market and the
Federal Reserve's assessment on the economy next week.
Fed policy-makers will meet next Tuesday and Wednesday,
followed by the government's release of its monthly payrolls
report on Friday.
Trading between buyers and sellers has been evenly matched
with benchmark yields almost unchanged so far this week,
analysts said.
"When things are this balanced, whenever there's any little
blip, there's a counter-position that emerges," said Jim Vogel,
interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
Bond prices briefly fell to session lows earlier after
investors, whose view on the economy has soured amidst a wave of
disappointing albeit bond-friendly data this month, received a
rare piece of upbeat economic news.
Americans filings for jobless benefits for the first time
fell more than expected last week to 339,000, which was the
second lowest in the current economic recovery, the U.S. Labor
Department said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down as
much as 7/32 in price in reaction to the encouraging figures on
jobless claims. They last traded 4/32 lower at 102-17/32 with a
yield of 1.7166 percent, up 1.4 basis points from Wednesday.
The 10-year yield was about 7 basis points above an over
four-month low of 1.643 percent set on Tuesday.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the new
seven-year note issue due in April 2020 to sell
at a yield of 1.1590 percent. This was lower than the 1.248
percent in March and on track to be the lowest since November.
Analysts and traders anticipated decent demand at the final
Treasuries auction of the week following average bidding at the
two-year and five-year note sales earlier.
The U.S. Treasury will release the results of the seven-year
auction shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
Longer-dated bond prices were also bogged down by the
absence of the Fed which was not scheduled to buy government
debt for its bond program, known as QE3, which is aimed at
supporting the U.S. economy.