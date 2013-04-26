NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. government debt prices extended earlier gains on Friday after data showed U.S. gross domestic product rose 2.5 percent in the first quarter, falling short of analysts' forecasts of 3.0 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 9/32 in price at 102-28/32, yielding 1.680 percent, down 3.0 basis points from late on Thursday.