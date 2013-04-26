Two dead in domestic stabbing incident in English city
LONDON, March 8 Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. Treasuries prices clung to earlier gains on Friday after a private report on the mood of U.S. consumers showed less deterioration than analysts had forecast, reducing fears of a sharp pullback in personal spending.
Thomson Reuters and the University of Michigan said their overall index on consumer sentiment ended April at 76.4, higher than the preliminary reading of 72.3 but still below 78.6 in March. Analysts had expected a final April reading of 73.2.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 9/32 in price at 102-28/32 with a yield of 1.679 percent, down 3.1 basis points from late on Thursday.
LONDON, March 8 Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
* Currently has approximately 335 mw of projects that are under construction and plans to construct over 550 mw in 2017.
* Capital Senior Living Corporation appoints Paul J. Isaac and Ross B. Levin as new independent directors