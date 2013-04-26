Two dead in domestic stabbing incident in English city
LONDON, March 8 Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
NEW YORK, April 26 Prices on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond were nearly 1 point higher on Friday, extending earlier gains, as growing losses on Wall Street stocks intensified safe-haven demand for long-dated government debt.
The "long" bond last traded up 29/32 in price at 105-9/32 with a yield of 2.860 percent, down 4.4 basis points from late on Thursday.
The three major U.S. indexes were lower in midday trading with the Standard & Poor's 500 index down 0.42 percent.
LONDON, March 8 Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
* Currently has approximately 335 mw of projects that are under construction and plans to construct over 550 mw in 2017.
* Capital Senior Living Corporation appoints Paul J. Isaac and Ross B. Levin as new independent directors