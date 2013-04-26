NEW YORK, April 26 Prices on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond were nearly 1 point higher on Friday, extending earlier gains, as growing losses on Wall Street stocks intensified safe-haven demand for long-dated government debt.

The "long" bond last traded up 29/32 in price at 105-9/32 with a yield of 2.860 percent, down 4.4 basis points from late on Thursday.

The three major U.S. indexes were lower in midday trading with the Standard & Poor's 500 index down 0.42 percent.