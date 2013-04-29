NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday after the government's personal income and spending report contained very subdued inflation data.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, unchanged before the data were reported, was up 2/32 afterward, its yield easing to 1.66 percent from 1.67 percent before the report.

The U.S. personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index slipped 0.1 percent in March. The core PCE price index was flat, even more subdued than the 0.1 percent rise economists predicted.

The subdued price trend was born out in year-over-year data as well. As of March, the year-over-year PCE price index was up just 1.0 percent, less than the 1.3 percent year-over-year rise as of February. The core PCE price index was up just 1.1 percent year-over-year through March, even less than the subdued 1.3 percent reading that stood through February.