NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. Treasuries prices rose
on Monday after the government's personal income and spending
report contained very subdued inflation data.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, unchanged
before the data were reported, was up 2/32 afterward, its yield
easing to 1.66 percent from 1.67 percent before the report.
The U.S. personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index
slipped 0.1 percent in March. The core PCE price index was flat,
even more subdued than the 0.1 percent rise economists
predicted.
The subdued price trend was born out in year-over-year data
as well. As of March, the year-over-year PCE price index was up
just 1.0 percent, less than the 1.3 percent year-over-year rise
as of February. The core PCE price index was up just 1.1 percent
year-over-year through March, even less than the subdued 1.3
percent reading that stood through February.