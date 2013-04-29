* Low inflation leaves door open for more Fed purchases
* U.S. core PCE price index flat in March; overall index
-0.1 percent
* U.S. March year-over-year PCE price index +1.0 percent
* U.S. March year-over-year core PCE price index +1.1
percent
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 29 Benchmark U.S. Treasury
yields were steady just above four-month lows on Monday after
subdued price data for March pointed to a long tenure for
monetary accommodation.
Volume was light as the market entered a "wait-and-see
mode," looking for cues from Federal Reserve and European
Central Bank policy meetings this week and from the U.S. monthly
payrolls report due on Friday, analysts said.
Data on U.S. prices in March was supportive for bond prices.
The government said inflation as reflected in the personal
consumption expenditure (PCE) price index rose just 1 percent
over the 12 months through March, the smallest gain since
October 2009 and a slowdown from the 1.3 percent logged in the
period through February.
Core prices were up 1.1 percent year-over-year, well below
the Federal Reserve's 2 percent inflation target.
"(These figures give) policymakers extra flexibility to
maintain their accommodative stance for now," said Citigroup
economist Peter D'Antonio.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, unchanged
before the data came out, was up 2/32 afterward. But the gain
faded after midday, leaving the 10-year yield at 1.67 percent.
While a bid for safe-haven U.S. debt has pushed yields down
over the last couple of months, yields are unlikely to move to
the next lower range unless data reveal a new degree of weakness
in the economy, said Steve Van Order, a fixed income strategist
at Calvert Investments, which oversees $12.5 billion in assets.
"We'll probably be in this sub-2 percent range or even
sub-1.80 percent area because the economic data has been so
weak, but to take out the 1.60 percent yield level and go to
1.40 percent would take some pretty poor data," he said.
Economists polled by Reuters estimated that U.S. non-farm
payrolls added 145,000 jobs in April after very restrained job
growth of 88,000 jobs in March.
"The safe-haven move into Treasuries in the last two months
has kind of run out of gas," Van Order said. "The bond market is
expecting to get its next sense of direction later in the
week."
The Federal Reserve's policy-making Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) will conclude a two-day meeting with a
statement on Wednesday. The market expects that statement to
indicate that the Fed intends to remain accommodative for as
long as necessary to foster growth and reduce unemployment.
The combination of bumping-along-the-bottom inflation and
slower-than-expected GDP growth in the first quarter - and very
subdued GDP growth in the quarter prior to that - gives the U.S.
central bank room to do just that.
"Once again, (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke looks right," said
Mike Materasso, senior vice president and co-chair of the
Franklin Templeton fixed income policy committee in New York. "A
couple of months ago some people were saying, 'Come on,
everything looks better.' But Bernanke's concern and
cautiousness was well-founded."
The Fed is widely expected to keep purchasing bonds at a
pace of $85 billion a month.
"The Fed may be singing a different tune than the last
meeting, and those who were wanting the Fed to stop buying
(bonds) have become very quiet," said Kevin Giddis, senior
managing director and head of fixed income capital markets at
Raymond James. "In fact, the silence is deafening."
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's open market desk said
the Fed bought $1.52 billion of Treasuries maturing between
February 2036 and August 2042 on Monday.
The market will also pay attention to the European Central
Bank (ECB) rate decision at its monthly meeting on Thursday.
"People expect the ECB to cut rates and they will look to
see if (ECB President Mario) Draghi signals further ease at the
press conference following the meeting," Van Order said.
The 0.2 percent rise in personal spending in March reported
on Monday could have been slightly bearish for bonds, but
Citigroup's D'Antonio tied that rise to "passive" spending on
utilities necessitated by colder-than-usual weather on some
parts of the United States in March.
"The momentum in discretionary spending seems to be fading,"
D'Antonio said, citing the "direct impact of the January 1 tax
increases on income in this (March) report."
The National Association of Realtors' report that U.S.
pending home sales rose 1.5 percent in March evoked no
discernible reaction.
The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $30 billion in new
one-month Treasury bills on Tuesday, the lowest
weekly offering in three months since short-term federal
borrowing needs have fallen due to lower spending by the federal
government and higher tax receipts.