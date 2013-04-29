* Low inflation leaves door open for more Fed purchases * U.S. core PCE price index flat in March; overall index -0.1 percent * U.S. March year-over-year PCE price index +1.0 percent * U.S. March year-over-year core PCE price index +1.1 percent By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, April 29 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields were steady just above four-month lows on Monday after subdued price data for March pointed to a long tenure for monetary accommodation. Volume was light as the market entered a "wait-and-see mode," looking for cues from Federal Reserve and European Central Bank policy meetings this week and from the U.S. monthly payrolls report due on Friday, analysts said. Data on U.S. prices in March was supportive for bond prices. The government said inflation as reflected in the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index rose just 1 percent over the 12 months through March, the smallest gain since October 2009 and a slowdown from the 1.3 percent logged in the period through February. Core prices were up 1.1 percent year-over-year, well below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent inflation target. "(These figures give) policymakers extra flexibility to maintain their accommodative stance for now," said Citigroup economist Peter D'Antonio. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, unchanged before the data came out, was up 2/32 afterward. But the gain faded after midday, leaving the 10-year yield at 1.67 percent. While a bid for safe-haven U.S. debt has pushed yields down over the last couple of months, yields are unlikely to move to the next lower range unless data reveal a new degree of weakness in the economy, said Steve Van Order, a fixed income strategist at Calvert Investments, which oversees $12.5 billion in assets. "We'll probably be in this sub-2 percent range or even sub-1.80 percent area because the economic data has been so weak, but to take out the 1.60 percent yield level and go to 1.40 percent would take some pretty poor data," he said. Economists polled by Reuters estimated that U.S. non-farm payrolls added 145,000 jobs in April after very restrained job growth of 88,000 jobs in March. "The safe-haven move into Treasuries in the last two months has kind of run out of gas," Van Order said. "The bond market is expecting to get its next sense of direction later in the week." The Federal Reserve's policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will conclude a two-day meeting with a statement on Wednesday. The market expects that statement to indicate that the Fed intends to remain accommodative for as long as necessary to foster growth and reduce unemployment. The combination of bumping-along-the-bottom inflation and slower-than-expected GDP growth in the first quarter - and very subdued GDP growth in the quarter prior to that - gives the U.S. central bank room to do just that. "Once again, (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke looks right," said Mike Materasso, senior vice president and co-chair of the Franklin Templeton fixed income policy committee in New York. "A couple of months ago some people were saying, 'Come on, everything looks better.' But Bernanke's concern and cautiousness was well-founded." The Fed is widely expected to keep purchasing bonds at a pace of $85 billion a month. "The Fed may be singing a different tune than the last meeting, and those who were wanting the Fed to stop buying (bonds) have become very quiet," said Kevin Giddis, senior managing director and head of fixed income capital markets at Raymond James. "In fact, the silence is deafening." The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's open market desk said the Fed bought $1.52 billion of Treasuries maturing between February 2036 and August 2042 on Monday. The market will also pay attention to the European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision at its monthly meeting on Thursday. "People expect the ECB to cut rates and they will look to see if (ECB President Mario) Draghi signals further ease at the press conference following the meeting," Van Order said. The 0.2 percent rise in personal spending in March reported on Monday could have been slightly bearish for bonds, but Citigroup's D'Antonio tied that rise to "passive" spending on utilities necessitated by colder-than-usual weather on some parts of the United States in March. "The momentum in discretionary spending seems to be fading," D'Antonio said, citing the "direct impact of the January 1 tax increases on income in this (March) report." The National Association of Realtors' report that U.S. pending home sales rose 1.5 percent in March evoked no discernible reaction. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $30 billion in new one-month Treasury bills on Tuesday, the lowest weekly offering in three months since short-term federal borrowing needs have fallen due to lower spending by the federal government and higher tax receipts.