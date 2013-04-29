* Bonds steady, volumes light ahead of heavy calendar
* Fed meeting statement Wed, ECB meeting Thursday, payrolls
Friday in focus
* Treasury cuts 4-week Treasury bill issuance by $10 bln
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. Treasuries were firm on
Monday with benchmark 10-year note yields holding near
four-month lows as investors focused on a heavy calendar of
central bank meetings and highly anticipated jobs data scheduled
for later this week.
Trading volumes were light ahead of the releases, which will
start with a statement from the Federal Reserve's two-day
meeting on Wednesday that some expect may adopt a more dovish
tone in response to recent data that shows slowing growth.
The European Central Bank is also expected to cut the main
euro zone interest rates at its monthly meeting by 25 basis
points on Thursday to 0.50 percent as the bloc's economy weakens
further.
On Friday the U.S. government announces non-farm payrolls
data for April, which is likely to show employers added 145,000
jobs, according to the median estimate of economists polled by
Reuters. The data will be scoured for any signs of weakness
after March's number came in well below expectations, at 88,000.
"It seems like the market is waiting for things to kick in
on Wednesday. It has priced in some pretty weak economic data
going forward," said Jason Rogan, managing director of
Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York.
Disappointing data including slower-than-expected U.S.
economic growth in the first quarter has led Treasuries yields
lower in the past few weeks, as investors again grapple with the
prospect that the economy will at best only muddle along this
year.
A report on Monday that showed little inflation in March
also raised some concerns that Fed will need to continue its
bond purchase program for longer to battle the risk of
deflation. Over the past 12 months, inflation has risen just 1
percent, the smallest gain since October 2009.
"The Fed may be singing a different tune than the last
meeting, and those who were wanting the Fed to stop buying
(bonds) have become very quiet," said Kevin Giddis, senior
managing director and head of fixed income capital markets at
Raymond James.
Ten-year Treasuries were flat in price to yield
1.67 percent, near their lowest levels since December. The
yields have dropped from as high as 2.05 percent on March 8.
The Treasury will also announce its refunding plans for the
second quarter on Wednesday, which will be watched for any cuts
in its planned issuance as the government benefits from strong
tax receipts.
The Treasury has been cutting sales of Treasury bills on the
better tax inflows, and as another fight over the debt ceiling
looms. The debt ceiling has been suspended until May 18, when
Republicans are expected to use the ceiling as a tool to push
for new spending cuts.
The Treasury on Monday said it will sell $30 billion in
four-week Treasuries bills on Tuesday, $10 billion less than the
last week and $5 billion less than most expected. This came on
top of $9 billion in cuts in this week's three-month, six-month
and 12-month bill auctions, which were announced last week.
The declining bill issuance has helped short-dated bill
yields drop and some think declining supply could also extend to
extra demand for coupon debt.
The Fed will buy between $4.25 billion and $5.25 billion in
notes due 2017 on Tuesday as part of its ongoing bond purchase
program. It purchased $1.52 billion in bonds due 2036 and 2042
on Monday.