NEW YORK May 1 U.S. Treasuries yields rose slightly off their lows on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would stick to its plan to buy $85 billion in bonds each month to push down borrowing costs and prop up the economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields rose to 1.629 percent, from around 1.615 percent before the statement from the latest meeting were released.

The yields had dropped heading into the meeting, after trading as high as 1.67 percent earlier on Wednesday.