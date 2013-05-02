* New jobless claims fall to lowest level in more than five years

* ECB cuts main interest rate by 25 basis points

* Tight trading ranges before U.S. employment report Friday

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, May 2 U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Thursday, as investors focused on the upcoming U.S. employment report and accommodative central bank monetary policy.

Treasuries briefly slipped early in the session after a euro zone rate cut and news that new U.S. claims for jobless benefits fell sharply last week to their lowest level in five years.

But most of those losses were erased by midday.

Ten-year Treasury notes hit a session low after news of the jobless claims drop. In early afternoon, they were down just 1/32, yielding 1.64 percent, near 4-1/2-month lows.

"Treasuries modestly weakened, consistent with the slightly better tone in risk assets after the ECB rate cut," but "more focus (is being) given to the payrolls report tomorrow," said Eric Stein, co-director of global income at Eaton Vance Management in Boston.

ACCOMMODATIVE MONETARY POLICIES SUPPORTIVE

High unemployment and waning inflation are keeping central bank policymakers leaning toward monetary accommodation, a supportive backdrop for assets, including government securities.

The Federal Reserve is trying to bring down unemployment and has tied its unconventional monetary easing measures, known as quantitative easing or QE3, to that goal. The effort commits the U.S. central bank to large-scale purchases of bonds, now at a pace of $85 billion per month, in an effort to keep interest rates low to facilitate lending and economic activity.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Fed said it would continue buying $85 billion in bonds each month to keep interest rates low and spur growth, and added it would step up purchases if needed to protect the economy. The policymakers reiterated that unemployment is still too high and said fiscal policy was restraining economic growth.

The Federal Reserve purchased $1.534 billion in securities on Thursday with maturities ranging from February 15, 2036 to August 15, 2042.

With unemployment high and inflation low, an expansion of QE bond purchases now looks somewhat more likely than a curtailment of those purchases, said Tom Graff, fixed-income portfolio manager at Brown Advisory in Baltimore, Maryland.

"All that talk of the Fed tapering purchases in the third or fourth quarter, the chances of that look very low," he said. "Meanwhile, the chances of them increasing QE bond purchases are probably around 50-50 now."

In the euro zone, central bank officials also sounded more accommodative, strategists said.

"Even though they dismiss deflation risks, they say they are ready to act based on the economic data and are technically able to cut the deposit rate to a negative rate," said RBS head Treasury strategist William O'Donnell in Stamford, Connecticut.

ECB President Mario Draghi said the ECB was "technically ready" to cut its deposit rate from the current zero percent into negative territory, meaning it could start charging banks for holding their money overnight.

"New ECB support for lower rates in Europe, along with the Fed mentioning yesterday that they may raise the pace of QE if conditions warrant, has fired up the safe-haven markets," said William O'Donnell, head Treasury strategist in Stamford, Connecticut. "There are not enough AAA assets to go around with all the world's major central banks in motion."

The ECB cut interest rates for the first time in 10 months on Thursday and held out the possibility of further policy action to support the recession-hit euro zone economy.

In a press conference following the rate cut announcement, Draghi promised to provide as much liquidity as euro zone banks need well into next year and indicated that some policymakers had pushed for a bigger rate cut.

Separately, the U.S. Labor Department said new U.S. jobless claims fell to 324,000 in the week ended April 27 - the lowest since January 2008 - from a revised 342,000 new claims the week before.

The data has no direct bearing on the Labor Department's monthly employment report for April due on Friday, which is expected to show, according to economists polled by Reuters, that 145,000 jobs were added to U.S. non-farm payrolls in April.