* Bonds trade sideways as payrolls in focus
* Issuance cuts, foreign buying expectations add bid
* Resistance to 10-year yield seen at around 1.60 percent
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 2 U.S. Treasuries traded sideways
on Thursday with yields holding near their four-month lows as
investors waited on Friday's highly anticipated payrolls
employment report for signs whether the pace of economic growth
is worsening more than expected.
Treasuries have rallied in the past week as more data points
to slowing growth and inflation remains subdued, with many
investors now taking a much more bearish view of the economy
than in the first quarter.
The slowing economy has also led some to expect the Federal
Reserve may continue its bond purchase program for longer than
was previously expected, or increase the size of its monthly
buybacks, in bid to propel growth.
The Fed said on Wednesday that it may increase or decrease
its monthly bond purchases depending on the unemployment level
and inflation. Most economists had thought the Fed would taper
purchases in the second half of this year, and end them by the
first quarter of 2014.
"All that talk of the Fed tapering purchases in the third or
fourth quarter, the chances of that look very low," said Tom
Graff, fixed-income portfolio manager at Brown Advisory in
Baltimore, Maryland. "Meanwhile, the chances of them increasing
QE bond purchases are probably around 50-50 now."
The U.S. central bank bought $1.53 billion in bonds due
between 2036 and 2042 on Thursday as part of this program.
Benchmark 10-year notes yielded 1.62 percent on
Thursday. They have fallen from over 1.70 percent a week ago and
as high as 2.09 percent in March.
Increasing chatter that the Treasury may cut issuance of
coupon-bearing debt as the deficit improves is also seen as
having added a bid to the bonds. The Treasury said on Wednesday
it would consider cuts, following weeks of market speculation
that cuts may be imminent.
The Treasury has been slashing issuance of Treasury bills as
it accumulates more cash from strong tax receipts and prepares
for a new round of negotiations over raising the debt ceiling
later this month.
The expectation of additional purchases by foreign central
banks including the Bank of Japan has also added to demand for
the U.S. government debt.
"There's been an accumulation of influences that have driven
rates to this point, the fear that the Fed would turn very
dovish, combined with the fear of Japanese and other Asian
buying, and rumors of immediate issuance cuts coming from
Treasury," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York.
The rally may have run too far too fast however, with most
of these factors still under discussion, rather than being
executed as yet, said Kohli. "All of those are to some extent
more fears at this point than actual realizations," he said.
Kohli expects a mild beat or miss from consensus
expectations for payrolls on Friday could cause a small selloff
or rally in bonds, but said that a very negative number would be
needed for benchmark 10-year notes to crack below the key 1.60
percent level.
If the yields drop below 1.60 percent, "at that point you
are getting into a zone that is normally reserved for times of
immediate crisis," he said.
Employers are expected to have added 145,000 jobs to their
payrolls in April, according to the median of estimates by
economists polled by Reuters.