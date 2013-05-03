* Yields have biggest one-rise drop since January * February, March payroll growth revised up * Decline in unemployment rate not due to workers dropping out By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. Treasuries prices fell and yields made their biggest one-day jump since January on Friday after the government reported job growth that topped the market's subdued forecasts. The unemployment rate fell to a four-year low of 7.5 percent in April, the U.S. Labor Department said, while nonfarm payrolls added 165,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected April payrolls to rise 145,000 and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 7.6 percent. The healthier than expected job picture caused the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond, the maturity that most reflects the long-term inflation outlook, to fall 2-3/32 to 104-2/32. Its yield rose to 2.92 percent from 2.83 percent on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 1/32 before the report, was down 27/32 afterwards. Its yield rose to 1.716 percent from 1.63 percent late on Thursday, the biggest single-day jump - if it holds - since Jan. 25. Accompanying the April jobs growth were upward revisions in nonfarm payroll growth to 138,000 for March - 50,000 more jobs than first reported - and an upwardly revised February gain of 332,000, the largest increase since May 2010. In addition, the drop in the unemployment rate last month reflected an increase in employment, rather than people leaving the workforce, the Labor Department said. "The bond market sold off on this report," said James Barnes, senior fixed income portfolio manager at National Penn Investors Trust Co. In Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. "The big slowdown (in the economy) people had been expecting might not be as severe as they had thought." William O'Donnell, head Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut, said the bond market was "'troubled' by the back-month revisions" and the employment growth reflected in the household survey that drove the unemployment rate down 0.1 to 7.5 percent. "So back to the micro-range (yield) highs we may go!" he said. The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index due at 10 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) is expected to read 54.4. A reading above 50 to expansion.