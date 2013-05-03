BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
NEW YORK May 3 U.S. Treasuries briefly trimmed losses on Friday after the Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index for April came in slightly weaker than forecast, but showed the sector still expanded.
The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond trimmed a steep loss by 4/32 and the 10-year Treasury note briefly trimmed its loss by 2/32.
Prices fell in early trading after the government reported stronger-than-forecast job growth in April and upward revisions to job growth figures previously reported for February and March.
After the brief uptick, selling resumed in the Treasury market, allowing yields, which move opposite to prices, to score their biggest one-day rise since January.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates