BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
NEW YORK May 3 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its loss to two points on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. employment numbers and stock market gains weakened the appeal of safe-haven U.S. debt.
The 30-year bond fell 2-6/32 in price to 103-20/32, while its yield rose to 2.94 percent from 2.83 percent on Thursday.
Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials hit intraday highs and the Dow traded above 15,000.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates