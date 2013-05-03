NEW YORK May 3 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its loss to two points on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. employment numbers and stock market gains weakened the appeal of safe-haven U.S. debt.

The 30-year bond fell 2-6/32 in price to 103-20/32, while its yield rose to 2.94 percent from 2.83 percent on Thursday.

Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials hit intraday highs and the Dow traded above 15,000.