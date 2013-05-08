* Upbeat overseas data soothe anxiety about global growth
* ECB member Mersch remark on ABS revives safehaven bond
bids
* U.S. Treasury to sell $24 billion 10-year notes
* Fed purchases $3.65 billion in bonds due 2019-2020
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak as traders bought
bonds in anticipation of possibly strong demand at an upcoming
$24 billion auction of 10-year government debt.
Longer-dated yields rose to fresh three-week highs earlier
on surprisingly strong Chinese and German data which reduced
concerns of a global slowdown. They later retreated after
comments from a top European policymaker on limits about future
stimulus that revived some safehaven bids for bonds.
"It's just covering before the 10-year auction. We backed up
too much, too soon in yields," said Justin Lederer, Treasury
strategist with Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Benchmark yields have risen in the wake of a
better-than-expected U.S. jobs report last Friday, but they
remained little changed from a month earlier as skepticism
lingered over the global economy and solution to the fiscal
morass in Europe.
"We'll probably see more weakness here and overseas over the
next few months. I think this is an opportunity to buy into the
10-year auction," Larry Milstein, head of agency and government
bond trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
6/32 in price to yield 1.759 percent, down 2.1 basis points from
Tuesday's close, while the 30-year bond rose 10/32,
yielding 2.981 percent, down 1.6 basis points from late Tuesday.
Bond yields rose to session highs earlier in reaction to
data that showed growth in China's exports and imports in April
and German industrial output in March beat expectations,
reducing jitters about the world's second biggest economy and
euro zone's largest economy.
They retreated as buying in the wake of European Central
Bank executive board member Yves Mersch's comments that the ECB
will not subsidise markets with asset purchases.
Market News earlier reported the central bank has no program yet
to purchase asset-backed securities.
Mersch's comment pared optimism about this targeted ECB
stimulus scheme which some had thought might help jumpstart the
euro zone economy.
Also, supporting U.S. bond yields was the Federal Reserve's
regular purchases of Treasuries for its stimulus program, known
as QE3. The central bank bought $3.65 billion in government debt
due Feb 2019 to April 2020 on Wednesday.
Later at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the U.S. Treasury Department
will sell $24 billion in 10-year debt, the second leg of this
week's $72 billion in the Treasury's quarterly refunding.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming
10-year note issue to sell at a yield of 1.804
percent, higher than the 1.795 percent yield on the 10-year debt
auctioned in April.
Some analysts projected strong demand at the 10-year debt
sale after an average three-year auction on Tuesday. The
Treasury will complete the May refunding with a $16 billion
offering of 30-year bonds on Thursday.