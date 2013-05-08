* Soft reception for Treasury's $24 billion 10-year note
sale
* U.S. Treasury to auction $16 billion 30-yr bonds on
Thursday
* Fed bought $3.65 billion in bonds due 2019-2020
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Wednesday, ending a three-day losing streak as yields near the
upper end of their recent range drew some buyers.
Gains were posted even though the U.S. Treasury's $24
billion sale of 10-year government debt got a tepid reception.
The Treasury will sell 30-year bonds on Thursday in the
final leg of its three-part refunding. It sold three-year notes
on Tuesday.
Longer-dated yields rose to three-week highs in early trade
on surprisingly strong Chinese and German economic data that
soothed concerns about a global slowdown.
But the higher yields, along with comments from a top
European policymaker on limiting future stimulus, revived a bid
for bonds.
"We got to the higher end of a short-term trading range -
the top part of that range between 1.55 percent and 1.81 percent
on the 10-year yield," said Wilmer Stith, portfolio manager at
the Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund in Baltimore, Maryland.
"The 10-year yield got close to 1.80 percent and then the market
started to improve."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
3/32 in price to yield 1.771 percent, down from 1.798 percent at
Tuesday's close. The 30-year bond rose 5/32, its
yield easing to 2.99 percent from 3.02 percent late Tuesday.
Benchmark yields have risen in the wake of a
better-than-expected U.S. jobs report last Friday, but they
remain little changed from a month earlier as skepticism
lingered over the global economy and a solution to the fiscal
morass in Europe.
"Ten-year yields got down to the 1.60s before Friday's U.S.
payrolls report," noted Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist
at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey, with more than
$1 trillion in assets under management.
"The April payroll data, with the upward revisions to prior
months' growth, significantly rewrote the job growth story for
the first part of the year," Tipp said. "You went back to the
question of when the Fed would start tapering off its
large-scale bond purchases," he said, referring to the Federal
Reserve's unconventional monetary accommodation strategy.
But U.S. government debt yields made only a limited move up
on that revised job growth picture, Tipp said.
"On one hand is stronger U.S. data, but on the other hand is
a global context, with Japan embarking on monetary easing - but
with no fiscal stimulus - while Europe in the grip of aggressive
fiscal retrenchment, clearly a negative for growth," he said.
"You have to ask how cheap U.S. bonds can we get with G4
growth so weak in total and U.S. yields at attractive levels
relative to Japan and to German bunds?" Tipp said.
The Treasury's ability to sell $24 billion in 10-year notes
on Wednesday provided one sign that the appropriate level for
10-year yields is closer to 1.70 percent than to 2 percent, he
said. The need to distribute large amounts of new supply "is
where the rubber meets the road," Tipp said.
In addition, while Friday's U.S. employment data painted a
brighter picture than previously rendered, "the overall
employment-to-population ratio has remained at rock-bottom
levels and wages are still decelerating," considerations that
should also restrain any move up in yields, he said.
Continued bond purchases by the Fed as part of its efforts
to stimulate lending and economic activity also keep yields from
moving much higher, Tipp added.
The central bank bought $3.65 billion in government debt due
February 2019 to April 2020 on Wednesday.
DAY'S YIELD HIGHS HIT EARLY IN THE SESSION
Bond yields hit session highs early in the day when growth
in China's exports and imports in April and German industrial
output in March beat expectations.
They retreated as buying in the wake of European Central
Bank executive board member Yves Mersch's comments that the ECB
will not subsidize markets with asset purchases.
Market News earlier reported the central bank has no program yet
to purchase asset-backed securities.
Mersch's comment pared optimism about this targeted ECB
stimulus scheme, which some had thought might help jumpstart the
euro zone economy.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the $16 billion
30-year note issue to sell at a yield of 3.005
percent on Thursday.