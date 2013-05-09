* Jobless claims drop to lowest level in nearly 5-1/2 years * Focus on U.S. Treasury's $16 billion 30-yr bond auction By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. Treasuries prices rose slightly on Thursday as yields stood near the upper end of their recent ranges, but the session's best gains were erased after the government said the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment insurance benefits fell to the lowest level in nearly 5-1/2 years. Recent labor market data, including the latest drop in new jobless claims, to the extent it argues against an economic slowdown, would tend to reduce demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. But remaining uncertainties in the United States, along with concerns about slower global growth, have prevented a pronounced sell-off in Treasuries. Instead, Treasuries trading with yields near the upper end of their recent ranges, have drawn buyers. The 30-year bond, up 18/32 before the data, was up 11/32 soon afterwards. It then conceded more ground as traders set up for the 30-year Treasury bond auction at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), allowing its yield to rise to 2.99 percent. The benchmark 10-year note yield rose to 1.81 percent from 1.798 percent late on Thursday. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 323,000, the lowest level since January 2008. Economists polled by Reuters had expected first-time applications to rise to 335,000 last week. The third straight weekly decline in claims pushed them further below the 350,000 mark, which economists normally associate with a firming labor market. "The data signals fewer layoffs in April, a quicker pace of labor market recovery, and a lower national unemployment rate," said Stone & McCarthy Research Associates economic analyst Doug Brain in Princeton, New Jersey. Traders cited buying overnight and early this morning from overseas as a main driver for lifting Treasuries in early trade. "These levels - 1.80 percent on 10-year yields and 3 percent on long bonds once again proved to be attractive in a low-rate, tight-range environment," said Cantor Fitzgerald Treasury strategist Justin Lederer in New York. Comments from Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann that the European Central Bank is still able to take policy action to address the euro zone crisis even after cutting its main interest rate last week also got a bit of attention. Weidmann, also a member of the ECB governing council, told the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung: "Monetary policy is still capable of action. There is no doubt that we must keep an eye on the risks of negative real interest rates." After the U.S. jobless claims report, the market's focus shifted to setting up for the Treasury's sale of 30-year bonds at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) and some more early gains were conceded in the process of setting up for that sale. Bond auctions "are always tricky," Lederer said. "Many will be cautious with their setups given the continuous unknown bidder participation percentages and the question as to whether we can get to that 'magical' 3 percent yield," he said. But he said current yields around 3 percent would likely attract an array of investors "while others will also look to purchase the issue on the curve."