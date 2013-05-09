* Focus on U.S. Treasury's $16 billion 30-year bond auction
* Traders say 3 percent yield would draw buyers to auction
* Jobless claims drop to lowest level in nearly 5-1/2 years
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. Treasuries prices edged
higher on Thursday as traders adjusted positions before a
30-year bond auction whose reception was said to depend in part
on whether investors could secure a 3 percent yield on the
issue.
Prices rose in early trading, driven by buying from overseas
investors, but some gains were erased after the U.S. government
said the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
insurance benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly
5-1/2 years.
Recent labor market data, including the latest drop in new
jobless claims, to the extent that it argues against an economic
slowdown, would tend to reduce demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.
But remaining uncertainties in the United States, along with
concerns about slower global growth, have prevented a pronounced
selloff in safe-haven U.S. government debt. Instead, Treasuries
trading with yields near the upper end of their recent ranges
have drawn buyers.
"Treasury yields are very chart driven right now, waiting
for the next round of material data," said Steve Van Order, a
fixed-income strategist with Bethesda, Maryland-based Calvert
Investments. Investors recognize that yields are at the upper
end of their recent ranges, he added.
After the U.S. jobless claims report, the market's focus
shifted to setting up for the Treasury's sale of 30-year bonds
at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).
"The 30-year Treasury bond auction will probably go fine now
that we're in the 3 percent yield area," Van Order said. "The
10-year yield at 1.81 percent is near the upper end of the
trading channel we've had in place."
Thirty-year bonds were up 4/32, yielding 2.985
percent. In when-issued trade, the yield on the 30-year bonds to
be sold at 1 p.m. EDT yielded 2.998 percent.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note's yield rose
to 1.806 percent from 1.798 percent late on Thursday.
"These levels - 1.80 percent on 10-year yields and 3 percent
on long bonds - have once again proved to be attractive in a
low-rate, tight-range environment," said Justin Lederer, a
Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
However, bond auctions "are always tricky," he cautioned.
"Many will be cautious with their setups given the
continuous unknown bidder participation percentages and the
question as to whether we can get to that 'magical' 3 percent
yield," he said.
Current yields near 3 percent would likely attract an array
of investors, Lederer said, "while others will also look to
purchase the issue on the curve."
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 4,000
last week to a seasonally adjusted 323,000 - the lowest level
since January 2008. The third straight weekly decline in claims
pushed them further below the 350,000 mark, which economists
normally associate with a firming labor market.
"The data signals fewer layoffs in April, a quicker pace of
labor market recovery, and a lower national unemployment rate,"
said Stone & McCarthy Research Associates economic analyst Doug
Brain in Princeton, New Jersey.
Also on Thursday, comments from Bundesbank chief Jens
Weidmann that the European Central Bank is still able to take
policy action to address the euro zone crisis even after cutting
its main interest rate last week got a bit of market attention.
Weidmann, who is also a member of the ECB governing council,
told the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung: "Monetary policy is
still capable of action. There is no doubt that we must keep an
eye on the risks of negative real interest rates."