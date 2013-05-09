* Focus on U.S. Treasury's $16 billion 30-year bond auction * Traders say 3 percent yield would draw buyers to auction * Jobless claims drop to lowest level in nearly 5-1/2 years By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Thursday as traders adjusted positions before a 30-year bond auction whose reception was said to depend in part on whether investors could secure a 3 percent yield on the issue. Prices rose in early trading, driven by buying from overseas investors, but some gains were erased after the U.S. government said the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment insurance benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 5-1/2 years. Recent labor market data, including the latest drop in new jobless claims, to the extent that it argues against an economic slowdown, would tend to reduce demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. But remaining uncertainties in the United States, along with concerns about slower global growth, have prevented a pronounced selloff in safe-haven U.S. government debt. Instead, Treasuries trading with yields near the upper end of their recent ranges have drawn buyers. "Treasury yields are very chart driven right now, waiting for the next round of material data," said Steve Van Order, a fixed-income strategist with Bethesda, Maryland-based Calvert Investments. Investors recognize that yields are at the upper end of their recent ranges, he added. After the U.S. jobless claims report, the market's focus shifted to setting up for the Treasury's sale of 30-year bonds at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). "The 30-year Treasury bond auction will probably go fine now that we're in the 3 percent yield area," Van Order said. "The 10-year yield at 1.81 percent is near the upper end of the trading channel we've had in place." Thirty-year bonds were up 4/32, yielding 2.985 percent. In when-issued trade, the yield on the 30-year bonds to be sold at 1 p.m. EDT yielded 2.998 percent. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note's yield rose to 1.806 percent from 1.798 percent late on Thursday. "These levels - 1.80 percent on 10-year yields and 3 percent on long bonds - have once again proved to be attractive in a low-rate, tight-range environment," said Justin Lederer, a Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. However, bond auctions "are always tricky," he cautioned. "Many will be cautious with their setups given the continuous unknown bidder participation percentages and the question as to whether we can get to that 'magical' 3 percent yield," he said. Current yields near 3 percent would likely attract an array of investors, Lederer said, "while others will also look to purchase the issue on the curve." Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 4,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 323,000 - the lowest level since January 2008. The third straight weekly decline in claims pushed them further below the 350,000 mark, which economists normally associate with a firming labor market. "The data signals fewer layoffs in April, a quicker pace of labor market recovery, and a lower national unemployment rate," said Stone & McCarthy Research Associates economic analyst Doug Brain in Princeton, New Jersey. Also on Thursday, comments from Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann that the European Central Bank is still able to take policy action to address the euro zone crisis even after cutting its main interest rate last week got a bit of market attention. Weidmann, who is also a member of the ECB governing council, told the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung: "Monetary policy is still capable of action. There is no doubt that we must keep an eye on the risks of negative real interest rates."