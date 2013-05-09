* Treasury sells $16 bln in 30-years at high yield of 2.980 pct * Jobless claims drop to lowest level in nearly 5-1/2 years * Prices likely to stay rangebound as investors eye data By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, May 9 Prices for U.S. Treasuries traded nearly flat on Thursday as investors balanced stronger-than-expected jobs data with expectations that riskier assets such as equities could see a correction soon. Despite early gains after from overseas investors, compounded by a well-received auction, Treasuries pared that advance as investors digested information showing fewer new claims for unemployment than expected. Investors are "expecting maybe it's time for equities to correct," said Dimitri Delis, interest-rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago, citing the expression "sell in May, go away." Key U.S. stock indexes have hit a series of record highs recently, fueling speculation that a correction could be in the offing. That, in turn, could fuel demand for Treasuries. "I think people's expectations that might happen may have pushed them into a flight-to-quality trade," he added. The U.S. 10-year Treasury note slipped 2/32 to yield 1.814 percent. The U.S. 30-year bond traded down 6/32 to yield 2.996 percent from 2.987 percent late on Wednesday. The U.S. Treasury sold $16 billion of 30-year bonds at a high yield of 2.980 percent on Thursday, slightly lower than the 2.988 percent the market had expected. Prices had advanced before the auction, in contrast to usual efforts to push for price concessions ahead of debt sales. "I think a lot of people had been short Treasuries, so this was a good point to cover into the auction," said Matthew Duch, portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management, Inc. in Bethesda, Maryland. The Nomura U.S. rates strategy team called the auction "solid" in a note to clients, highlighting the demand statistics and the lower-than-expected yield. Treasuries have been rangebound recently on mixed data and could stay that way, analysts said. Even as recent jobs data have suggested a gathering recovery, some other disappointing indicators have tempered hopes for growth this year. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 4,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 323,000, the lowest since January 2008. The third straight weekly decline in claims pushed them further below the 350,000 mark, which economists normally associate with a firming labor market. "The data signals fewer layoffs in April, a quicker pace of labor market recovery, and a lower national unemployment rate," said Stone & McCarthy Research Associates economic analyst Doug Brain in Princeton, New Jersey. Still, analysts cautioned that prices remain vulnerable if more data disappoint. "If the data next week comes in weak relative to expectations and the inflation data comes in below consensus, we could see the long end rally 15 basis points," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist with Jefferies & Co in New York.