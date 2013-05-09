BRIEF-Enstar Group announces pricing of senior notes
* Enstar Group Ltd - pricing of $350 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.500% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 9 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds pared gains on Thursday to trade flat in afternoon trading.
The 30-year bond traded unchanged in price to yield 2.987 percent, after having seen its yield drop to as low as 2.9467 percent earlier in the session.
* Gladstone Land Corp - company intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay existing indebtedness, fund future property acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Urban Edge Properties increases its unsecured revolving credit facility to $600 million and extends maturity