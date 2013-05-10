NEW YORK May 10 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond
extended its loss to two points and the 10-year note widened its
loss to a point on Friday after the dollar rose to a 4-1/2-year
high against the Japanese yen, breaking through the key 100-yen
mark and spurring selling in longer-dated government debt.
Yields reached their highest levels since late March. The
30-year bond yields reached its highest level since April 1.
"The crumbling yen has created pressure on a number of
markets, and the extent of the selloff in Treasuries overnight
was enough to drive yields through some key (technical
resistance) levels," said John Canavan, fixed income analyst at
Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
The 30-year bond fell to 95-13/32 as its yield
rose to 3.11 percent from 3 percent late on Thursday.
The price of the benchmark 10-year note fell one
point, with its yield rising to 1.92 percent from 1.81 percent
on Thursday.