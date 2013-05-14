* Benchmark yield eases back from more than six-week high * German investor morale falls short of expectations * Inflation data expected later in the week By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, May 14 Prices for U.S. Treasuries were little changed early on Tuesday, edging slightly higher after nearly a week of falling, as investors paused to reconsider whether the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow its asset-buying program in coming months. Treasuries have sold off in recent sessions as encouraging jobs data hinted at gathering strength in the labor market, sparking speculation the Fed could be preparing to taper its $85 billion per month in purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. A report over the weekend in the Wall Street Journal further fueled views that the Fed could be preparing to hit the brakes. But with inflation still well below the Fed's 2 percent target and the economy sluggish, analysts said on Tuesday that monetary policymakers have little incentive to slow down yet. "We have inflation going to 1 percent by this summer," said John Briggs, a Treasuries strategist with RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. With the Fed thus on track to miss its 2 percent target, as measured by the PCE price index, by a full percentage point, "We're supposed to be starting to think of them slowing the pace of accommodation? It just doesn't make sense," Briggs said. Prices for 10-year notes rose 7/32 to yield 1.895 percent, from 1.9086 percent late on Monday. Prices for 30-year bonds gained 14/32 to yield 3.103 percent, from 3.1183 percent late on Monday. More inflation figures are slated for later in the week, as well, and those could also underscore the lack of price pressures in the economy. With data showing U.S. import prices fell in April, "we expect that the decline in oil and gasoline prices will lead to declines in the headline PPI data tomorrow in the headline CPI on Thursday," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York. In addition, investors remain concerned about the pace of global growth, with the euro zone sovereign debt crisis ongoing. In the latest evidence of those simmering concerns, investor confidence in Germany was well short of expectations, despite rising slightly. The Mannheim-based ZEW think tank said on Tuesday its monthly poll of economic sentiment rose to 36.4 points from 36.3 in April. It undershot the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 30 economists for a reading of 38.3. The dollar also traded flat against the yen on Tuesday, halting an advance that had seen the U.S. currency break the key 100-per-yen mark last week. That milestone had spurred selling in longer-dated Treasuries. A pullback in the dollar against the yen and weakness in equities could help bonds rally, TD Securities interest rate strategist Richard Gilhooly wrote in a note to clients. In contrast, if yields on 30-year bonds break over 3.14 percent, there could be a further push to test 3.25 percent, he wrote.