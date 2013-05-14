* Benchmark yield eases back from more than six-week high * German investor morale falls short of expectations * Fed buys $3.31 bln in longer-dated Treasuries By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, May 14 Prices for U.S. Treasuries traded nearly flat on Tuesday after falling for almost a week, as investors paused to reconsider recent growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might taper its massive easing program in coming months. Treasuries have sold off recently as jobs data hinted at gathering strength in the labor market, sparking speculation the Fed could soon slow its $85 billion per month in purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. A report over the weekend in The Wall Street Journal fueled views that the Fed could be preparing to hit the brakes. But with inflation still well below the Fed's 2 percent target and the economy sluggish, analysts said on Tuesday that monetary policymakers have little incentive to slow down yet. "We have inflation going to 1 percent by this summer," said John Briggs, a Treasuries strategist with RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. With the Fed on track to miss its 2 percent target, as measured by the PCE, the Fed's preferred personal consumption expenditures price index, by a full percentage point, "We're supposed to be starting to think of them slowing the pace of accommodation? It just doesn't make sense," Briggs said. Analysts forecast U.S. growth could remain lackluster for perhaps years. Mohamed El-Erian, chief executive of bond manager Pimco, said Pimco sees growth in the 2 percent area for the next three to five years. Prices for 10-year notes rose 1/32 to yield 1.914 percent, from 1.9086 percent late on Monday. Prices for 30-year bonds gained 3/32 to yield 3.123 percent, from 3.1183 percent late on Monday. More inflation figures are slated for later in the week, as well, and those could underscore the tepid price pressures in the economy. With data showing U.S. import prices fell in April, "We expect that the decline in oil and gasoline prices will lead to declines in the headline PPI data tomorrow, in the headline CPI on Thursday," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York. As part of its asset purchases, the Fed on Tuesday bought $3.31 billion in Treasuries maturing between May 2020 and February 2023. Investors are still worried about the pace of global growth, with the euro zone sovereign debt crisis ongoing. In the latest evidence of those simmering concerns, investor confidence in Germany was well short of expectations, despite rising slightly. German analyst and investor sentiment edged up in May, the ZEW think tank said on Tuesday. Its monthly poll of economic sentiment rose to 36.4 points from 36.3 in April, though it fell below the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 30 economists for a reading of 38.3.