* Inflation data eyed earlier in the week
* German investor morale falls short of expectations
* Fed buys $3.31 bln in longer-dated Treasuries
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, May 14 Prices of U.S. Treasuries
dipped slightly on Tuesday, extending losses to a full week, as
investors instead poured money into riskier assets such as
stocks.
Key U.S. stock indexes flirted with a 1 percent gain on
Tuesday as Treasuries pared an early advance to trade lower.
"It's all about equities," said Dimitri Delis, interest-rate
strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to continues its
massive easing program, at least for now, investors are instead
looking for returns in the stock market, believing that the U.S.
central bank will keep boosting growth.
The attitude among investors is "let's go buy risky assets,
the Fed has our back," Delis said.
Speculation has swirled recently about when the Fed could
slow or even stop its $85 billion per month buying of Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities.
But with inflation still well below the Fed's 2 percent
target and the economy sluggish, analysts said on Tuesday that
monetary policymakers have little incentive to slow down yet.
"We have inflation going to 1 percent by this summer," said
John Briggs, a Treasuries strategist with RBS in Stamford,
Connecticut.
With the Fed on track to miss its 2 percent target, as
measured by the PCE, the Fed's preferred personal
consumption expenditures price index, by a full percentage
point, "We're supposed to be starting to think of them slowing
the pace of accommodation? It just doesn't make sense," Briggs
said.
Analysts forecast U.S. growth could remain lackluster for
perhaps years. Mohamed El-Erian, chief executive of bond manager
Pimco, said Pimco sees growth in the 2 percent area for the next
three to five years.
Prices of 10-year notes slid 6/32 to yield 1.938
percent, from 1.9086 percent late on Monday.
Prices of 30-year bonds fell 14/32 to yield
3.150 percent, from 3.1183 percent late on Monday.
More inflation figures are slated for later in the week, as
well, and those could underscore the tepid price pressures in
the economy.
With data showing U.S. import prices fell in April, "We
expect that the decline in oil and gasoline prices will lead to
declines in the headline PPI data tomorrow, in the headline CPI
on Thursday," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at
Jefferies & Co in New York.
As part of its asset purchases, the Fed on Tuesday bought
$3.31 billion in Treasuries maturing between May 2020 and
February 2023.