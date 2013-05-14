* Inflation data eyed earlier in the week * German investor morale falls short of expectations * Fed buys $3.31 bln in longer-dated Treasuries By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, May 14 Prices of U.S. Treasuries dipped slightly on Tuesday, extending losses to a full week, as investors instead poured money into riskier assets such as stocks. Key U.S. stock indexes flirted with a 1 percent gain on Tuesday as Treasuries pared an early advance to trade lower. "It's all about equities," said Dimitri Delis, interest-rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to continues its massive easing program, at least for now, investors are instead looking for returns in the stock market, believing that the U.S. central bank will keep boosting growth. The attitude among investors is "let's go buy risky assets, the Fed has our back," Delis said. Speculation has swirled recently about when the Fed could slow or even stop its $85 billion per month buying of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. But with inflation still well below the Fed's 2 percent target and the economy sluggish, analysts said on Tuesday that monetary policymakers have little incentive to slow down yet. "We have inflation going to 1 percent by this summer," said John Briggs, a Treasuries strategist with RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. With the Fed on track to miss its 2 percent target, as measured by the PCE, the Fed's preferred personal consumption expenditures price index, by a full percentage point, "We're supposed to be starting to think of them slowing the pace of accommodation? It just doesn't make sense," Briggs said. Analysts forecast U.S. growth could remain lackluster for perhaps years. Mohamed El-Erian, chief executive of bond manager Pimco, said Pimco sees growth in the 2 percent area for the next three to five years. Prices of 10-year notes slid 6/32 to yield 1.938 percent, from 1.9086 percent late on Monday. Prices of 30-year bonds fell 14/32 to yield 3.150 percent, from 3.1183 percent late on Monday. More inflation figures are slated for later in the week, as well, and those could underscore the tepid price pressures in the economy. With data showing U.S. import prices fell in April, "We expect that the decline in oil and gasoline prices will lead to declines in the headline PPI data tomorrow, in the headline CPI on Thursday," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York. As part of its asset purchases, the Fed on Tuesday bought $3.31 billion in Treasuries maturing between May 2020 and February 2023.