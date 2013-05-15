* NY Fed manufacturing shrinks, despite expectations for
growth
* Producer price index shows biggest decline in three years
* Euro zone posts sixth straight quarter of contraction
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, May 15 Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose
on Wednesday after a week of losses, as poor data on
manufacturing pointed to lingering weakness in the economy and
price pressures remained subdued.
The New York Fed manufacturing index unexpectedly shrank to
minus 1.43 percent in May from 3.05 percent in April. Economists
in a Reuters poll had seen a rise to 4.
In addition, the U.S. Labor Department said on Wednesday its
seasonally adjusted producer price index fell 0.7 percent last
month, the biggest decline since February 2010.
That combination, analysts said, suggested that the Federal
Reserve would likely continue its massive easing program for
months yet, if not longer.
"So we've got slower growth, sliding inflation and central
bank stimulus," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global
fixed income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San Francisco.
"Today's data add to expectations that there's not going to
be any slowing in central bank stimulus anytime soon," she
added.
The Fed is now buying $85 billion per month in Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities in a bid to boost the U.S.
economy and bring down stubborn unemployment.
Prices for 10-year notes rose 12/32 to yield
1.942 percent, from 1.9766 percent late on Tuesday.
Prices for 30-year bonds advanced 29/32 to yield
3.152 percent, from 3.1939 percent late on Tuesday.
Investors are trying to gauge when the Fed might slow or
even stop its easing program.
While some labor market data have been encouraging recently,
there have remained enough disappointing data - such as
Wednesday's manufacturing figures - to underscore the continued
potential for weakness in the world's biggest economy.
The unemployment rate also remains at 7.5 percent, a full
percentage point above the 6.5 percent that Fed policymakers
want to see.
And with inflation also well below target - the Fed wants to
see that figure around 2 percent - there are few concerns that
price pressures will eat into economic gains.
"Price data has been of particular focus given the Fed's
ongoing easing program, with the weaker PPI data adding to the
current narrative of softening core inflation momentum," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, a U.S. strategist with TD Securities in New
York.
Indeed, the economy is still struggling, with analysts
forecasting around 2 percent expansion this year - hardly the
robust growth that once made the U.S. economy a global engine.
Nevertheless, that's still better than what the euro zone is
facing: data on Wednesday showed the monetary union's economy
has contracted for six straight quarters.
"Today's GDP figures once again show that the euro zone
remains the weakest link in the world economy," wrote Peter
Vanden Houte of ING Bank in a note to clients.
"The growing negative output gap is a recipe for continuing
monetary stimulus," he added.