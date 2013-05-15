NEW YORK May 15 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
added to gains on Wednesday after economic data showed
struggling manufacturing in New York state and a drop in U.S.
producer prices.
The New York Fed's "Empire State" general business
conditions index fell to minus 1.43 in May from 3.05 in April,
thwarting economists' expectations for an increase to 4.
In addition, the Labor Department said on Wednesday its
seasonally adjusted producer price index fell 0.7 percent last
month, the biggest decline since February 2010.
The benchmark 10-year note gained 13/32 in price
to yield 1.937 percent after the data. Prices for U.S. 30-year
bonds advanced nearly a point after the data to
yield 3.147 percent.