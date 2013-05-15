* U.S. industrial output falls more than expected in April
* NY Fed manufacturing shrinks, despite growth expectations
* Producer price index shows biggest decline in three years
* Rally in risk assets limits Treasuries' price gains
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, May 15 U.S. Treasury debt prices edged
higher on Wednesday after a week of losses as manufacturing data
pointed to lingering weakness in the economy and price pressures
remained subdued, but a continued rally in riskier assets kept
gains modest.
U.S. industrial production fell more than expected in April,
down 0.5 percent. Regional data suggested more contraction could
be coming, too, with the New York Fed's "Empire State" general
business conditions index down to minus 1.43 in May, despite
expectations for growth from April.
In addition, the U.S. Labor Department said on Wednesday its
seasonally adjusted producer price index fell 0.7 percent last
month, the biggest decline since February 2010.
That combination of economic weakness and slow inflation,
analysts said, suggested that the Federal Reserve could continue
its massive easing program for months, if not longer.
"So we've got slower growth, sliding inflation and central
bank stimulus," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global
fixed income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San Francisco.
"Today's data add to expectations that there's not going to
be any slowing in central bank stimulus anytime soon," she said.
But the expectations for continued Fed easing drew money
from Treasuries and into riskier assets as the session wore on.
Key U.S. stock indexes have rallied this year, posting a
series of record highs as investors look for more yield than
what safe havens such as U.S. debt are now offering.
"How many more all-time highs do you have to break before
people start getting out of riskless assets and start putting
the money to work elsewhere," said Gennadiy Goldberg, a U.S.
strategist with TD Securities in New York.
"It takes awhile for consumers to switch around their 401k
funds, things like that," he added, noting that those investors
could now be reallocating their assets into stocks and away from
Treasuries in the face of Fed easing.
The Fed is now buying $85 billion per month in Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities in a bid to boost the U.S.
economy and bring down stubborn unemployment.
Prices for 10-year notes rose 5/32 to yield
1.966 percent, from 1.977 percent late on Tuesday.
Prices for 30-year bonds advanced 7/32 to yield
3.189 percent, from 3.194 percent late on Tuesday.
Investors are trying to gauge when the Fed might slow or
even stop its easing program.
While some labor market data have been encouraging recently,
there have remained enough disappointing data - such as
Wednesday's factory figures - to underscore the continued
potential for weakness in the world's biggest economy.
"Today's figures remain consistent with the soft patch story
that is likely to prevent the Federal Reserve from scaling back
their QE efforts before" the fourth quarter of this year, said
James Knightley of ING Bank in a note to clients.
The unemployment rate also remains at 7.5 percent, a full
percentage point above the 6.5 percent that Fed policymakers
want to see.
And with inflation also well below target - the Fed wants to
see that figure around 2 percent - there are few concerns that
price pressures will eat into economic gains.
"Over the next year at least, inflation is more likely to be
too low rather than too high," said Paul Dales, senior U.S.
economist with Capital Economics in Toronto.
Indeed, the economy is still struggling, with analysts
forecasting around 2 percent expansion this year - hardly the
robust growth that once made the U.S. economy a global engine.
Nevertheless, that's still better than what the euro zone is
facing: data on Wednesday showed the monetary union's economy
has contracted for six straight quarters.