* U.S. consumer sentiment jumps to highest in almost six
years
* Investors still uncertain about when the Fed could taper
easing
* Treasuries could stay range bound in coming sessions
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, May 17 Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell
on Friday after data showed consumers were more optimistic than
expected in May, although uncertainty about whether the Federal
Reserve is preparing to slow its asset purchases kept yields
range bound.
U.S. consumer sentiment rebounded in early May to the
highest level in nearly six years as Americans felt better about
their financial and economic prospects, particularly among
upper-income households, a survey released on Friday showed.
Combined with better-than-expected retail sales figures on
Monday, "you could probably say maybe the consumer is in a
little better shape than we were thinking," said Steve Van
Order, fixed-income strategist at Calvert Investments in
Bethesda, Maryland.
But he cautioned that Treasuries are likely to stay within
recent ranges as a larger dialogue continues about when the U.S.
Federal Reserve might slow or stop its asset-purchase program.
"We have no drama for the next few days, but it's all
playing out in this bigger picture, which is pretty dramatic,"
he said.
Van Order pointed to next Wednesday's release of minutes
from the Fed's most recent policymaking meeting as perhaps
giving investors a hint at central bankers' thinking.
Prices for benchmark 10-year Treasuries dropped
17/32 to yield 1.937 percent from 1.879 percent late Thursday.
The 30-year bond traded 1-04/32 lower to yield
3.156 percent from 3.096 percent late Thursday.
Treasuries rallied in the previous two sessions as a spate
of disappointing economic data about jobs and inflation
underscored potential weakness in the world's largest economy.
The data added to uncertainty about when the Fed might slow
or stop its buying of $85 billion per month in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities, a bid to prop up the U.S. economy
and reduce unemployment.
"We still don't know what tapering means, we don't know what
it looks like, we don't know the size, we just don't know," said
David Ader, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital
Group, in Stamford, Connecticut.
Instead, yields could keep bouncing within recent ranges,
said Jim Vogel, interest-rate strategist at FTN Financial in
Memphis.
Vogel said he expects to see a range of 1.85 percent to
2.015 percent in 10-year note yields in coming sessions.