By Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, May 17 Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday after data showed consumers were more optimistic than expected in May, although uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve is preparing to slow its asset purchases kept yields range bound.

U.S. consumer sentiment rebounded in early May to the highest level in nearly six years as Americans felt better about their financial and economic prospects, particularly among upper-income households, a survey released on Friday showed.

Combined with better-than-expected retail sales figures on Monday, "you could probably say maybe the consumer is in a little better shape than we were thinking," said Steve Van Order, fixed-income strategist at Calvert Investments in Bethesda, Maryland.

But he cautioned that Treasuries are likely to stay within recent ranges as a larger dialogue continues about when the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow or stop its asset-purchase program.

"We have no drama for the next few days, but it's all playing out in this bigger picture, which is pretty dramatic," he said.

Van Order pointed to next Wednesday's release of minutes from the Fed's most recent policymaking meeting as perhaps giving investors a hint at central bankers' thinking.

Prices for benchmark 10-year Treasuries dropped 17/32 to yield 1.937 percent from 1.879 percent late Thursday.

The 30-year bond traded 1-04/32 lower to yield 3.156 percent from 3.096 percent late Thursday.

Treasuries rallied in the previous two sessions as a spate of disappointing economic data about jobs and inflation underscored potential weakness in the world's largest economy.

The data added to uncertainty about when the Fed might slow or stop its buying of $85 billion per month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, a bid to prop up the U.S. economy and reduce unemployment.

"We still don't know what tapering means, we don't know what it looks like, we don't know the size, we just don't know," said David Ader, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group, in Stamford, Connecticut.

Instead, yields could keep bouncing within recent ranges, said Jim Vogel, interest-rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis.

Vogel said he expects to see a range of 1.85 percent to 2.015 percent in 10-year note yields in coming sessions.