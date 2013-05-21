* Benchmark U.S. bond yields hover near two-month highs
* Chicago, New York Fed presidents set to speak
* U.S. Fed to buy $2.75 bln to $3.50 bln medium term bonds
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 21 U.S. government debt prices
were little changed on Tuesday as investors moved to the
sidelines in anticipation of possible clues on whether the
Federal Reserve might consider curbing its bond purchases due to
hints of an improving labor market.
Investors awaited clues on the central bank's bond purchase
program, dubbed QE3, from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke who will
testify about the economy before a congressional panel on
Wednesday at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).
They will receive additional information on the thinking
within the Federal Open Market Committee at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT) on
Wednesday when the Fed's policy-setting group releases the
records of its April 30-May 1 meeting.
"The market is just going very quiet before Bernanke and the
FOMC minutes," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading
in Chicago.
Treasuries prices bounced within a tight range overnight on
moderate volume with foreign appetite for longer-dated issues.
The bond market was also supported overnight by
weaker-than-expected German and British inflation data following
last week's report on the April U.S. consumer price index, which
posted its biggest monthly fall in four years.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were flat in
price, yielding 1.973 percent, about one basis point below the
two-month high set last week.
The 30-year bond last traded 1/32 lower with a
yield of 3.178 percent, up 0.3 basis point from late Monday.
Traders remained uneasy about jumping back into bonds,
analysts said, with Wall Street stocks hovering near record
peaks and speculation over whether the Fed will slow its $85
billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities, a pillar of its current policy aimed to foster
economic growth.
Some Fed policy-makers, even those perceived to be moderate
or dovish about fighting inflation, seemed open to the Fed
slowing or even stopping bond purchases later this year if
evidence shows domestic job growth is on a sustained path.
On Monday, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he was
"open-minded" to slowing the central bank's bond purchases as
there has been "good progress in the labor market outlook."
Two regional Fed chiefs were scheduled to make public
appearances on Tuesday - St. Louis Fed President James Bullard
at an event in Germany at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) and New York Fed
President William Dudley at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
Amid speculation about the future of QE3, benchmark U.S.
bond yields have climbed 30 basis points since the start of May.
They also rose in reaction to a better-than-expected April jobs
report and a surging dollar.
The U.S. central bank was set to buy $2.75 billion to $3.50
billion in Treasuries that will mature in Aug. 2020 to May 2023,
which its latest purchase for its bond program known as QE3.