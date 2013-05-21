NEW YORK May 21 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury
bonds turned higher on Tuesday after comments from St. Louis
Federal Reserve President James Bullard reduced worries about
the U.S. central bank tapering its bond purchases later this
year.
Bullard, at an event in Frankfurt, said the Fed should
continue quantitative easing, adjusting the pace of bond buying
according to incoming data.
Speculation the Fed might curb, even stop its $85 billion a
month purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to
hold mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs in an
effort to support the economic recovery has fed the rise in
long-dated yields since the start of May.
The 30-year bond last traded 16/32 higher in
price at 94-23/32 with a yield of 3.148 percent, down 2.8 basis
points from late on Monday.