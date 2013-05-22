NEW YORK May 22 Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries yields held over the key 2 percent level on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's April 30-May 1 meeting showed that many Fed officials want to see more evidence that the economy is recovering before tapering their bond purchase program.

Yields surged to two-month highs earlier on Wednesday after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke spooked bond investors with comments that tapering the purchases was probable if data show U.S. growth is on a sustainable path.

Ten-year notes were last down 24/32 in price to yield 2.02 percent, after falling as low as 1.89 percent immediately after Bernanke's comments.

Thirty-year bonds were down 1-12/32 in price to yield 3.21 percent, up from 3.10 percent earlier on Wednesday.