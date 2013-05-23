BRIEF-Silicon Labs prices private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
* Silicon labs announces pricing of private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
NEW YORK May 23 U.S. government debt prices trimmed gains early Thursday after data showed U.S. new home sales unexpectedly rose in April, supporting the view that the housing recovery remained intact.
The U.S. Commerce Department said new homes sales grew 2.3 percent to an annualized rate of 454,000 units from an upwardly revised pace of 444,000 in March. Analysts had forecast an annualized rate of 425,000 in April.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 4/32 higher in price at 97-17/32 with a yield of 2.023 percent, down 1.4 basis points from late on Wednesday.
* Silicon labs announces pricing of private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
HONG KONG, March 1 Asian factories extended a global manufacturing revival as activity picked up steam in February, though the outlook for many of the region's export-reliant economies remained uncertain in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.
* Berry Petroleum says Co emerges as a stable, well capitalized stand-alone company