NEW YORK May 23 U.S. government debt prices trimmed gains early Thursday after data showed U.S. new home sales unexpectedly rose in April, supporting the view that the housing recovery remained intact.

The U.S. Commerce Department said new homes sales grew 2.3 percent to an annualized rate of 454,000 units from an upwardly revised pace of 444,000 in March. Analysts had forecast an annualized rate of 425,000 in April.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 4/32 higher in price at 97-17/32 with a yield of 2.023 percent, down 1.4 basis points from late on Wednesday.