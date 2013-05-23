* Benchmark yields hover above 2 percent

* Yields could rise if Fed cuts back on bond buying

* U.S. to sell $13 billion in 10-year TIPS

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Thursday, with benchmark yields holding above 2 percent, as traders worried about how high yields might rise whenever the U.S. Federal Reserve decides to taper its bond purchases.

The bond market was on another roller-coaster ride on heavy volume, a day after remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke about the U.S. central bank's bond purchase program prompted a massive sell-off in Treasuries.

Bernanke told a congressional panel that a decision on whether to scale back the Fed's current monthly pace of $85 billion in purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities could come at one of the Fed's "next few meetings" if data shows the economy is gathering steam.

Traders fear that any reduction in the bond purchases would mean less cash to fuel the stock rally that has driven major Wall Street indexes to all-time highs. A reduction in the bond-buying program would also send Treasury yields higher.

"It was a trial balloon from Bernanke. The market reacted poorly," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes struggled to recover after suffering its biggest one-day yield jump since September. They last traded down 1/32 in price at 97-12/32 with a yield of 2.042 percent.

The 30-year bond was up 2/32 in price at 93-16/32 for a yield of 3.214 percent, down 0.4 basis point from Wednesday's close.

The 10-year yield touched 2.069 percent earlier, not far below 2.087 percent on March, which was the highest intraday peak seen on March 8, according to Reuters data.

Bond yields retreated as Asian equity prices fell on disappointing factory data from China. The decline stalled on better-than-expected U.S. data on jobless claims and new home sales and Wall Street stocks paring their earlier losses.

In the futures market, 1.9 million contracts of the June 10-year T-note futures changed hands through midday trading. On Wednesday, 2.9 million on this bond contract traded, which was the most in a single day for a front-month 10-year T-note contract since early 2008.

The Fed's third round of quantitative easing, known as QE3, lowered mortgage rates and has supported the housing recovery. It also generated billions of cash that investors have poured into stocks, corporate bonds and other higher-yielding assets.

But even if the Fed scales back QE3, any spike in Treasury yields could be held in check if a further fall in stock prices spurs a safety bid for U.S. government bonds. The yield on the 10-year note has risen 35 basis points so far in May, and the yield was on track for its biggest monthly rise since December 2010.

"This was overdone. Rates here look good," Paul Montaquila, fixed income investment officer with Bank of the West and BNP Paribas Securities Corp. in San Francisco, said.

Speculation that the Fed may scale back QE3 sooner than expected has intensified since a surprisingly strong labor market report for April, even as inflation data supported bets the U.S. central bank has room to sustain its current pace of bond purchases.

James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, said on Thursday he would be happy with reducing the Fed's purchases gradually by $15 billion to $20 billion a month.

The backdrop on possible tapering has complicated upcoming auctions of U.S. Treasury debt supply.

The Treasury Department will sell $13 billion in 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

It is scheduled to sell a combined $99 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year debt next week.

In the "when-issued" market, traders expected the 10-year TIPS issue to fetch a yield of minus 0.234 percent , which would be the least negative yield at a 10-year TIPS auction since March 2012.