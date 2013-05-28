DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK May 28 U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds extended price losses to a point on Tuesday, as stocks gained, reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.
The bond yields rose to 3.23 percent, up from 3.18 percent on Friday.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.