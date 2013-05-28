NEW YORK May 28 The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose to its highest in more than 13 months on Tuesday in the wake of data that showed American confidence in the economy improved to its strongest in more than five years.

The 10-year Treasury yield touched 2.114 percent shortly after the latest consumer confidence report from the Conference Board. This was the highest intraday trading level on the 10-year yield since early April, according to Reuters data.