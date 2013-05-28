DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
NEW YORK May 28 Prices on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes extended their losses to a full point on Tuesday and yields rose to their highest levels in over a year.
The 10-year note prices were last down a full point while the yield was 2.13 percent, the highest level since April 6, 2012. They are up from 2.01 percent on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.