NEW YORK May 28 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries fell two full points on Tuesday as yields jumped on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon taper its massive asset-buying program.

The 30-year bond fell as much as two points before more recently trading down 1-28/32 to yield 3.278 percent.

Yields have surged since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank may decide to pull back on its bond purchases in the coming few Fed policy meetings if data shows the economy is gaining steam.