BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities prices 6.1 mln share offering at $108.55 per share
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
NEW YORK May 29 U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds extended price gains to a point on Wednesday as bonds recovered some of their recent losses on lower stocks in a quiet economic day with no new data.
The bonds were last up 30/32 in price to yield 3.27 percent, after rising as high as 3.37 percent in overnight trading, their highest level since April of last year.
BEIJING, March 10 China's corporate debt levels are excessively high, the head of the central bank said on Friday.
