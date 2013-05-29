NEW YORK May 29 Prices for U.S. Treasuries added to gains on Wednesday after a sale of five-year notes.

The Treasury sold $35 billion of five-year notes at a high yield of 1.045 percent, near where the market had expected.

After the sale, prices for 30-year bonds rose 1-01/32 in price to yield 3.270 percent. Benchmark 10-year notes traded 10/32 higher to yield 2.133 percent.