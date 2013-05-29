* Treasury sells $35 billion in 5-year notes; high yield at market expectations * Fed buys $3.1 bln notes due 2020-2023 By Karen Brettell and Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, May 29 Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday, after expectations that the Fed could pare back its massive stimulus pushed yields to 13-month highs earlier in the week. Solid demand at an auction of five-year debt underscored how much Treasuries have cheapened in recent sessions, with the sale of $35 billion coming at a high yield of 1.045 percent, right around market expectations. "It was a pretty good auction, quite frankly," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. "It was the lowest allocation to dealers on record, which suggests to me that the recent backup in yields has brought out some dip-buying interest," he added. The Treasury will also sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Yields have surged since the Fed's chairman, Ben Bernanke, said last Wednesday that the U.S. central bank may decide to taper its program of buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the next few Fed policy meetings if data shows the economy is gaining steam. Traders are focusing even more now on economic data for signs that momentum is gaining, which would make it more likely that the Fed would reduce or end bond buying. "We are starting to price in some tapering," said Mary Beth Fisher, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale in New York. Large sales of mortgage-backed debt have added pressure to Treasuries in the past week and pulled interest rate swap spreads wider. "There appears to be a strong feeling in the mortgage community that they will taper MBS buying sooner or to a greater extent than Treasuries purchases," said Fisher. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 9/32 in price to yield 2.135 percent. The yields had reached a 13-month high of 2.24 percent in overnight trading, after the Japanese Nikkei stock index rose. The yield on the 10-year notes, which move inversely to price, jumped 16 basis points on Tuesday, the largest one-date jump since October 2011, with trading volumes of more than $515 billion, 44 percent above its 20-day moving average. On a total return basis, the value of the notes fell by 1 percent, according to data by Merrill Lynch. Ten-year notes are edging close to their highs of last year. The 10-year yields rose as high as 2.40 percent in March 2012 as economic data improved, before sliding back to a record low of 1.38 percent in June as the economy softened and as fears over the European debt crisis added a safety bid to the bonds. The Fed bought $3.11 billion in notes due 2020 and 2023 on Wednesday, out of $11.94 billion submitted for purchase, as part of its quantitative easing effort. There are no major data releases on Wednesday, with investors likely to be focused on releases on Thursday including the week's jobless claims number and first-quarter gross domestic product. Slowing inflation, however, may pose a wildcard to expectations that the Fed is likely to reduce its bond purchase program. The release of April's Personal Consumption Expenditures index on Friday, the Fed's favored inflation gauge, will be closely watched for a further drop in price inflation. The index has fallen to a 3-1/2-year low of 1.0 percent.