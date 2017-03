NEW YORK May 30 U.S. Treasuries yields fell slightly on Thursday, with prices paring losses, after data showed that U.S. jobless claims rose on the week and first-quarter gross domestic product growth fell slightly.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 8/32 in price to yield 2.14 percent, after rising as high as 2.16 percent before the data. Thirty-year bonds were down 10/32 in price to yield 3.28 percent, down from 3.29 percent before the data.