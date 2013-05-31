FOREX-Dollar holds gains as U.S. March rate hike seen near certain
* France's Fillon wins party backing for presidential election
NEW YORK May 31 U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains slightly on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer spending fell in April for the first time in almost a year and inflation pressures were subdued.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 7/32 in price to yield 2.09 percent, down around half a basis point from before the data was released.
