* Prices rise on month-end buying after dramatic selloff
* Bonds briefly extend prices gains on lower consumer
spending
* Fed to buy $4.25 bln to $5.25 bln in notes due 2017, 2018
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. Treasuries prices gained
on Friday as month-end buying helped stabilize bonds after a
dramatic yield spike this month, as investors evaluate the
possibility of a more hawkish turn by the Federal Reserve that
may lead it to end bond purchases sooner than many had expected.
Yields have surged since the beginning of the month and have
taken another leg higher in huge trading volumes since Wednesday
of last week, after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed may
decide to taper its purchase program within its next few policy
meetings if data shows the economy is gaining steam.
Traders are now grappling with whether the Fed may end bond
purchases on a stronger economy, or if it might choose to end
buybacks as asset prices surge even if the central bank fails to
achieve its objective in lowering the unemployment rate to 6.5
percent.
"If you get the hint or the idea that they're going to start
to trim purchases then this is the volatility that's going to be
created around it," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at
Societe Generale in New York.
"I think we saw the onset of that, it seems like the market
is trying to base a little bit here and we will get more
data-dependent at this point to determine whether or not they
are going to reduce quicker," he said.
The next catalyst for investors will be next Friday's
payrolls employment report for May, which traders expect will
determine whether rates have more room to move higher, or if the
recent selloff is overdone.
Treasuries briefly extended price gains after data showed
U.S. consumer spending fell in April for the first time in
almost a year and inflation pressures were subdued, pointing to
a slowdown in economic activity that should see the Federal
Reserve maintaining its monetary stimulus for a while.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 7/32 in
price to yield 2.09 percent, after earlier trading as low as
2.07 percent. The notes reached a high of 2.24 percent on
Wednesday, and have surged from around 1.61 percent at the
beginning of May.
Weaker stocks also helped demand for safe-haven bonds on
Friday.
The Fed will buy between $4.25 billion and $5.25 billion in
notes due in 2017 and 2018 as part of its ongoing purchase
program.