FOREX-Dollar holds gains as U.S. March rate hike seen near certain
* France's Fillon wins party backing for presidential election
NEW YORK May 31 U.S. Treasuries prices turned negative on Friday after the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index came in much higher than was expected.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 4/32 in price to yield 2.14 percent, up from around 2.09 percent before the data.
Thirty-year bonds fell 16/32 in price to yield 3.30 percent, up from 3.26 percent before the data.
* France's Fillon wins party backing for presidential election
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------