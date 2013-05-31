NEW YORK May 31 U.S. Treasuries prices turned negative on Friday after the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index came in much higher than was expected.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 4/32 in price to yield 2.14 percent, up from around 2.09 percent before the data.

Thirty-year bonds fell 16/32 in price to yield 3.30 percent, up from 3.26 percent before the data.