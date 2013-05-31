* Prices drop as Chicago PMI beats expectations * Bonds briefly extend price gains on lower consumer spending * Fed buys $5.02 bln in notes due 2017, 2018 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. Treasuries prices dropped on Friday after stronger than expected business activity data added to expectations the economy may be gathering speed, making it more likely the Fed may begin to taper its bond purchases. Yields have surged since the beginning of the month and have taken another leg higher in huge trading volumes since Wednesday of last week, after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed may decide to taper its purchase program within its next few policy meetings if the economy gains steam. Traders are now grappling with whether the Fed may end bond purchases on a stronger economy, or if it might also choose to end buybacks as stocks and housing prices surge even if the central bank fails to achieve its objective of lowering the unemployment rate to 6.5 percent. "If you get the hint or the idea that they're going to start to trim purchases then this is the volatility that's going to be created around it," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. "I think we saw the onset of that, it seems like the market is trying to base a little bit here and we will get more data-dependent at this point to determine whether or not they are going to reduce quicker," he said. Prices had gained earlier on Friday as more investors bet that the recent selloff may be done, covering short positions and as month-end buying also boosted bonds. They dramatically shifted course, however, after the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business barometer rose to 58.7 from 49 in April, handily beating economists' expectations for 50. The next catalyst for investors will be next Friday's payrolls employment report for May, which traders expect will determine whether rates have more room to move higher, or if the recent selloff is overdone. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 13/32 in price to yield 2.16 percent, after earlier trading as low as 2.07 percent. The notes reached a 13-month high of 2.24 percent on Wednesday, and have surged from around 1.61 percent at the beginning of May. Analysts at UBS see Treasuries as oversold, and predict 10-year note yields will fall to the 1.70 percent area in the coming months, saying the Fed will need substantially more data before deciding it will scale back purchases. "The market seems to have gotten an idea that it could be very soon, we think that's a complete misread and is very unlikely," said Michael Schumacher, head of global rates strategy at UBS in Stamford, Connecticut. Low inflation, which is running well under the Fed's target of 2 percent, may also complicate the Fed's ability to taper. "The thing Bernanke cares about preventing the most is deflation first and severe disinflation second, so I suspect that if inflation readings remain very low it's going to make him want to keep on purchasing at the current pace of $85 billion and not even think about tapering," said Schumacher. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index fell to a new low of 1.053 percent on Friday. The Fed bought $5.02 billion in notes due in 2017 and 2018 on Friday as part of its ongoing purchase program.