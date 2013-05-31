FOREX-Dollar holds gains on Fed's near-certain March rate hike
* France's Fillon wins party backing for presidential election
NEW YORK May 31 U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices briefly turned flat on Friday, paring earlier losses in a late flurry of buying as traders covered short positions before the weekend and investors snapped up these issues whose values have fallen sharply this week.
The 30-year bond last traded down 1/32 in price with a yield 3.28 percent. Earlier, it was more than 1 point lower with a yield of 3.356 percent.
* France's Fillon wins party backing for presidential election
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Electronics & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to inaugurate 3-day conference on electronic governance in New Delhi. 10:00 am: SEBI member G.Mahalingam and private equity firm heads
* Files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy court for the Southern District of Indiana– court filing